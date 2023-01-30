    ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon, Check at icai.org

    ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA December 2022 Examination can visit the official website to check the results.

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 09:30 IST
    ICAI CA December 2022 Result
    ICAI CA December 2022 Result

    ICAI CA December 2022 Result: According to media reports, ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2022 Result is expected to be released today - January 30, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation December 2022 Exam can visit the official website to check the results. As per reports, the ICAI CA Foundation Exam is expected to be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023. 

    Students who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam in December 2022 can check their results through the link which will be available on the official website. Students are required to enter their ICAI CA Registration number and Roll number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA December Results through the direct link which will be given here.

    The ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Result link will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Result through the direct link given here. 

    When is the ICAI CA Foundation Result Expected?

    According to media reports, the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result is expected to be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023. The confirmation regarding the declaration of the ICAI CA December 2022 foundation exam will be made available soon. 

    How to check ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result

    The ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result is expected to be released soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CA December 2022 Foundation exam can check the results by following the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result

    Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Registration number in the result link given

    Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for further reference

    Also Read: UCEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Key Today, Get Direct ink Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories