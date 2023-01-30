ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022 Expected Soon, Check at icai.org

ICAI CA December 2022 Result: According to media reports, ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2022 Result is expected to be released today - January 30, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Foundation December 2022 Exam can visit the official website to check the results. As per reports, the ICAI CA Foundation Exam is expected to be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023.

Students who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Exam in December 2022 can check their results through the link which will be available on the official website. Students are required to enter their ICAI CA Registration number and Roll number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA December Results through the direct link which will be given here.

The ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Result link will be available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also check the ICAI CA December 2022 Exam Result through the direct link given here.

When is the ICAI CA Foundation Result Expected?

According to media reports, the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result is expected to be released between January 30 and February 6, 2023. The confirmation regarding the declaration of the ICAI CA December 2022 foundation exam will be made available soon.

How to check ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result

The ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result is expected to be released soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CA December 2022 Foundation exam can check the results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Result

Step 3: Enter the Roll Number and Registration number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for further reference

Also Read: UCEED, CEED 2023 Final Answer Key Today, Get Direct ink Here