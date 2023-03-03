ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Last Date Here

ICAI CA May June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will start the Chartered Accountant (CA) May-June 2023 application correction facility from tomorrow on March 4. All the registered candidates can edit/modify ICAI CA May June exam form 2023 in online mode at icai.org. The ICAI CA May June application correction window 2023 will open at 10 AM.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in ICAI CA May June form 2023 till March 10 by 11:59. Also, as per the schedule, they can submit the CA final, intermediate and foundation exams form with a late fee of Rs 600 till today - March 3, 2023.

ICAI CA May June Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI CA May June Application Correction Dates 2023

Events Dates Last date to apply for ICAI CA with late fee March 3, 2023 (11.59 PM) Commencement of ICAI CA Application Correction Facility March 4 2023 Last date to make corrections March 10, 2023

How To Make Corrections in ICAI CA May/June Application Form 2023?

Only the registered candidates can avail of the CA application correction facility. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes in ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam form in online mode till the specified date. They can go through the steps to know how to make changes for ICAI CA May-June Exam 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click - examinations and Examinations-May/June2023.

3rd Step - A new page with dates and link will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login at eservices.icai.org by using - user ID and password.

5th Step - The application form will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Now, make changes in CA May June form and submit the same.

ICAI CA May June Registration To Close Today

Also, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration process with a late fee today. Candidates can register for CA May June 2023 at the official website. Those applying for the ICAI CA May-June 2023 today have to pay a late fee of Rs. 600 along with the requisite application fee as per the category of the candidates.

