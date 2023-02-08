ICAI CA November Exam 2023: Eligibility Notification Issued, Check Details Here

ICAI CA November 2023 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an official notification regarding the ICAI CA November 2023 Exams. The institute has released the notification regarding the eligibility criteria for students to appear for the CA November 2023 exams.

In the notification, ICAI stated that the CA November 2023 Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted under the existing scheme of Education and Training.

The ICAI CA November 2023 Eligibility Notification is available on the official website - icai.org. Click on the direct link given here to check the ICAI CA November 2023 Exam Eligibility.

ICAI CA November 2023 Official Notification - Click Here

ICAI CA June 2023

ICAI has commenced the registration process for the ICAI CA May, and June 2023 Examinations. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to submit the registration and application process is February 24, 2023.

ICAI CA May, and June 2023 Exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to June 30, 2023. The ICAI CA Foundation Exam will be conducted from June 24th , 26th , 28th & 30th, 2023, while Intermediate Exams will be conducted May 3rd, 6th , 8th & 10th, 2023 for Group 1 and May 12th, 14th, 16th & 18th, 2023 for Group 2. ICAI CA May June 2023 Final Exams will be conducted from May 2nd, 4th, 7th & 9th, 2023, for Group 1 and May 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th, 2023 for Group 2.

ICAI CA June 2023 Exam Notification - Click Here

Also Read: Karnataka DCET 2022 Deadline To Report At Allotted Colleges Extended, Check Details Here