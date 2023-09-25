ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Results Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

ICMAI CMA Inter Final Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will announce the ICMAI CMA inter and final exam results tomorrow, September 26, 2023. Those who have appeared for the ICMAI CM inter and final examinations will be able to check their results through the link provided on the official website.

ICMAI conducted the CMA Inter and Final exams from July 15 to 22, 2023. To check the ICMAI CMA results, students are required to visit the official website and login using the CMA login id and password. Candidates are advised to download the CMA scorecard for further reference.

The CMA inter and final exam result link is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for them to check the ICMAI CMA intermediate and final results will also be available here.

Steps to Check CMA Results 2023

The ICMAI CMA intermediate and final examination results will be announced on the official ICMAI website. In order to check the results, students are required to visit the website and log in using the login credentials. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the CMA results and download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI CMA

Step 2: Click on the CMA Inter/ Final result link

Step 3: Login using the user ID and password

Step 4: The CMA inter/ final result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CMA results for further reference

In order to be considered as passed in the CMA inter and final exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50% marks.

ICMAI CMA December 2023 Exams

The next CMA Inter and Final exams are scheduled for December 2023. According to the dates given, the December 2023 session exams will be conducted from December 10 to 17, 2023.

