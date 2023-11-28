ICSI CS December 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS December 2023 Application Correction: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the ICSI CS December 2023 session application edit window today, November 28, 2023. Students yet to make corrections in their ICSI CS December 2023 applications can visit the official website to make the changes. As per the official notification released, the CS application correction link will be available until 12 midnight.

ICSI CS professional and executive exams are scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2023. Candidates must note that during the correction period, students can make changes in the areas of centre, medium, module, and optional subject, and also result the document uploaded.

ICSI CS December 2023 exam application correction window is available on the official website - icsi.edi.in. Candidates can also click on the link given below to make the changes.

ICSI CS December 2023 Application Correction

The link for students to make the necessary changes in the ICSI CS December 2023 application is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to make the changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the CS December 2023 application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials and make the changes

Step 4: Save the application form and click on submit

The CS December 2023 exams will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will be provided an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper. The dates from December 31, 2023, to January 3, 2024, have been kept on reserve for any emergencies.

