IGNOU 36th Convocation 2023 on April 3, Check Important Instructions Here

IGNOU 36th Convocation 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will organize its 36th convocation on April 3, 2023. In the ceremony, the degrees, certificates, and diplomas will be awarded to the students who have completed their December 2021 and June 2022 term-end examinations. IGNOU 36th Convocation registration 2023 is going on. Students can visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in for registration purposes.

Candidates must read out all the instructions carefully before filling out the registration form. It must be noted that the students of Ph.D./ M.Phil/ Master Degree/Bachelor Degree/ PG Diploma/ Diploma programmes students will have to pay the required fee of Rs.600. Whereas, the authorities will charge Rs 200 for PG Certificate/ Certificate programmes during registration.

IGNOU 36th Convocation 2023 Important Instructions

Candidates must read all the below-mentioned instructions carefully before registering for the convocation ceremony.

Students shall have to attend the Convocation and collect the certificate at his/her Regional Centre where they belong to and not at any other Regional Centre.

Students will be given the option “To Attend Convocation in Person or receive Degree/Diploma by Post”.

All the students are required to fill their present Address at which they want to receive their Degree/Diploma/Certificate.

In case, the Convocation is not held at the Regional Centre due to any circumstances where the student belongs to, he/she shall have to attend the Convocation at other nearby Regional Centre

In case, the students are not invited to attend the Convocation or could not attend the Convocation even after submission of the requisite fee, their degree/diploma will be sent by post by the concerned Regional Centre after the convocation

How to Apply for IGNOU 36th Convocation 2023?

Departing Students can apply for IGNOU 36th Convocation on the official website. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register for the same-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Online Registration for 36th Convocation

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and proceed to register

Step 4: After registration, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form, and upload documents (if any)

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

