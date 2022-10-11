IGNOU July 2022 Session Registration Last Date Extended Again, Apply Till 20 Oct at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July Session Registration 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for IGNOU 2022 for ODL, online, and distance learning programmes of the July session. Now, candidates will be able to fill up the IGNOU July session registration 2022 form till 20th October.

Candidates who have to appear for the exams can now apply online at - ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU registration 2022 date has been extended for both, online and ODL mode, but not for certificate and semester-based programmes. Earlier, the IGNOU registration deadline was extended till 10th October but now it has been extended once again.

The last date of "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 20th October 2022"



ODL Programme Portal: https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF



Online programme Portal: https://t.co/CEsoSY4bua

How To Apply for IGNOU July Session 2022?

IGNOU registration 2022 started for the July session on 30th May. Candidates can fill up the IGNOU July session registration form at the official website - ignou.ac.in. On the home page - click on the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session. Now, on the new page select mode of the programme - ODL/ distance or online programme. Now, register by entering all the asked details. Further, login with the generated credentials.

On the new page, an application form will appear on the screen, fill all the required information, upload documents (if required) and pay the application fees. The IGNOU registration fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card or net banking. Lastly, submit the form and take a printout for future use.

IGNOU Term End Exams 2022

As per the recently released notice, the IGNOU term-end exams will start on 2nd December 2022. The last paper will be conducted on 5th January 2023. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - the morning session will be held between 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session will be scheduled between 2 and 5 pm.

