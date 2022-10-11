DU UG Admissions 2022: Phase 1, 2 Registration dates extended, Check Schedule Here

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University has extended the registration deadline for DU UG Admissions 2022. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams can now complete Phases 1 and 2 of the registration process until October 12, 2022. Earlier, the last date for students to submit the applications was October 10, 2022.

As per the official press release issued, in the larger interest of candidates who are still in the process of deciding their preferences, DU has extended the last date for Phase 1 and 2 applications. Candidates can visit the CSAS portal and complete the Phase 2 applications by October 12, 2022, by 5 PM.

DU CUET UG 2022 Admission Phase 1 and 2 applications are available on the official website - admissions.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for DU Admissions 2022 through the portal link available below.

DU CSAS Portal - Click Here

After the DU Phase 1 and Phase 2 application process ends on October 12, 2022, students who have completed the registration process will be provided with a correction window to make necessary changes in Phase 1 and 2 application process. Students will be able to make changes in the following fields

Name

Photograph

Signature

Gender

Email ID

Mobile number

Category

After the application and application correction process is completed, a simulated list will be released on October 14, 2022, which will include the probabilities of candidates securing admission to the college and course of their choice.

DU UG Admission Schedule - Click Here

The First CSAS Allocation List will be announced on October 18, 2022, and the last date for Online payment of admission fees is October 24, 2022. The Second allotment list will be announced on October 30, 2022, while the Third allocation list will be announced on November 10, 2022.

DU will also be conducting a spot round for the admission process after the admissions based on the third seat allocation round are completed.

Also Read: UP BEd JEE Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Expected Soon, Check Updates Here