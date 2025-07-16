IGNOU July 2025 Session Registrations Extended to July 31, Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2025 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the IGNOU July 2025 session admissions. As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to register for the July session is July 31, 2025.
IGNOU July 2025 session registration link is available on the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Eligible candidates are required to complete the online registration process with all required documents.
IGNOU July 2025 Registration - Click Here
IGNOU July 2025 Registration Process
The IGNOU 2025 registration link is now available until July 31. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration
Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU
Step 2: Click on the uly 2025 session registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Save the details and click on submit
IGNOU July 2025 Registration - Documents Required
When registering for the July 2025 session students must upload the following documents
-
Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
-
Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
-
Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
-
Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
-
Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)
