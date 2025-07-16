IGNOU July 2025 Session Registrations Extended to July 31, Apply at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2025 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date for students to register for the IGNOU July 2025 session admissions. As per the dates provided, the last date for candidates to register for the July session is July 31, 2025.

IGNOU July 2025 session registration link is available on the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Eligible candidates are required to complete the online registration process with all required documents.

IGNOU July 2025 Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Process

The IGNOU 2025 registration link is now available until July 31. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the uly 2025 session registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration link