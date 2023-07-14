IGNOU June TEE Registration 2023 For GOAL programmes to end on July 20, know prerequisite for submission of exam form

IGNOU June TEE Exam Form 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the last date to apply for GOAL programmes for June TEE. As per the official website, the candidates can fill their IGNOU June TEE GOAL exam form 2023 till July 20 in online mode. Candidates have to visit the official websites: ignou.ac.in or exam.ignou.ac.in/GOALJun23/ to fill up the form.

While applying for the IGNOU June TEE GOAL exam, candidates must submit the assignments by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of the programme. They must also have completed the minimum time to pursue these courses as per the provision of the programme.

What is the last date to apply for IGNOU June TEE GOAL Programmes?

As per the recently released notice, the last date has been announced for filling up the exam form of IGNOU GOAL. Check below the table to know the date:

Event Dates Last date to apply for IGNOU GOAL June TEE July 20, 2023

What are the pre requisite for submission of IGNOU June TEE GOAL Exam Form 2023?

Candidates can check below the pre requisites for the submission of IGNOU GOAL exam form, as per the official website:

Registration for the courses is valid and not time-barred

Thos applying must have submitted their assignments in by the specified date wherever applicable as per the provision of the programme

They must have also completed the minimum time to pursue these courses as per the provision of the programme

Candidates can apply for the courses registered for the first year/re-registered for the second/third year in the Jan-2022 session for UG and PG programmes

Courses for which term-end examinations have not been successfully completed or have not appeared, so far

How to apply for IGNOU June TEE GOAL Programmes 2023?

Interested candidates can apply through online admission portal at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to fill the exam form of IGNOU June TEE GOAL programmes:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Goal Examination form link for TEE June 2023

Step 3: On the new page, click read all the instructions and click on proceed to fill online form

Step 5: Login with enrollment number and programme

Step 6: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fees

Step 7: Submit and save it for future references

The examination fee once paid shall neither be adjusted nor refunded in any case. Once all the parts of the examination form are filled, the summary of the same will be reflected on the screen before proceeding for final submission. Check the same carefully to avoid future consequences.

What to do if the IGNOU GOAL programme registration shows invalid?

In case the validity of the registration is shown as invalid or courses for which they are eligible for appearing in the December 2022 Term-end Examination is/are not reflected in the drop-down box, they have to contact registrar SRD on email registrarsrd@ignou.ac.in or over phone no. +91-011-29571301.

Also Read: IGNOU June TEE Result 2023 declared, download Term End Exam marksheet at ignou.ac.in