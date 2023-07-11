IGNOU June TEE Result 2023 declared, download Term End Exam marksheet at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Result 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released term-end exam June results today - July 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the IGNOU June TEE results at ignou.ac.in. They have to use their enrolment number to download their marksheet. The exam was conducted from June 1 to July 7, 2023, in two sessions for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes. Earlier, it was expected that the IGNOU June TEE result can be released in August, however, it has been announced in July.

How to check IGNOU June Result 2023 Online?

The IGNOU June TEE result has been declared online and made available to the candidates online via the official website. Those who are not familiar with the online checking procedure can follow the simple step-wise procedure given below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to alerts section on the homepage

Step 3: Locate and click on link for result for term end June 2023 examination

Step 4: A new page will appear in the screen

Step 5: Enter enrollment number

Step 6: Verify the details and submit them

Step 7: IGNOU June TEE result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the result scorecard and take a printout for future reference

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

IGNOU has announced the launch of a postgraduate (PG) diploma programme in environmental studies that will start from July session. According to media reports, IGNOU also stated - “After completing the Programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world.It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment.”

