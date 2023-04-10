IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exams for April 14 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

IGNOU TEE December 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the term-end exam which was scheduled for April 14, 2023. Now, the exam will be conducted on April 23, 2023. However, candidates must note that the session and timings will remain the same. The authorities have made the announcement through their Twitter handle.

The tweet further reads, “All the other remaining examinations will be held as per the Date Sheet for Online Programmes for Term-End-Examination December 2022.” Meanwhile, candidates can download their admit cards on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check out the steps to download the hall ticket here.

The online examination for IGNOU online programmes scheduled on 14th April 2023 rescheduled to 23rd April 2023

How to Download IGNOU TEE December 2022 Hall Ticket?

Those who are going to appear in the exam must download their respective admit cards from the official website. They can go through the following steps to access the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IGNOU TEE December 2022 Hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the enrollment and select programme

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purposes

Previously, the authorities postponed the exam for subjects scheduled for April 7. As per the official notification, the exam has now been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. According to the schedule, IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is scheduled between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Whereas, the evening shift will be held between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm.

