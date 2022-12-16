IIFT 2023 Admit Card Releases at iift.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download Here

IIFT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT admit card 2023 today - December 16, 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check and download the IIFT 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. They can download the IIFT admit card by using the application number and Date of Birth (DOB).
As per the schedule, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single session as a computer-based test (CBT). The IIFT 2023 exam will be of 2 hours duration with 300 maximum marks. However, candidates are required to carry the IIFT 2023 Admit card along with valid ID proof.
IIFT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)
IIFT 2023 Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IIFT admit card
|
December 16, 2022,
|
IIFT exam
|
December 18, 2022 (10 am to 12 pm)
|
Release of IIFT answer key
|
To be notified
|
Release of IIFT final result
|
To be notified
How to Download IIFT 2023 Admit Card?
The NTA has released the IIFT 2023 admit card in online mode. Candidates willing to appear for the IIFT 2023 Exam can download the admit card at iift.nta.nic.in. They can follow these steps to download the IIFT admit card-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25
- Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin
- Step 4: The IIFT 2023 Admit card will appear
- Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts
Details Mentioned on IIFT 2023 Admit Card
- Name of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Gender
- Category of candidates
- IIFT 2023 Roll Number
- IIFT 2023 exam date
- Candidates photograph
- IIFT 2023 application number
- IIFT exam venue
- Reporting time
- Exam timing
- Sign of deputy registrar
IIFT 2023 Exam
The IIFT is short for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test. IIFT 2023 is a compulsory MBA entrance test for admission to MBA (IB) in all 3 campuses of IIFT. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA Admission Test is held annually for admission to its flagship MBA (IB) program offered at its 3 campuses. They are situated in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (AP).
