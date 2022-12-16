IIFT 2023 Admit Card Releases at iift.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download Here

IIFT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT admit card 2023 today - December 16, 2022 in online mode. Candidates can check and download the IIFT 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. They can download the IIFT admit card by using the application number and Date of Birth (DOB).

As per the schedule, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single session as a computer-based test (CBT). The IIFT 2023 exam will be of 2 hours duration with 300 maximum marks. However, candidates are required to carry the IIFT 2023 Admit card along with valid ID proof.

IIFT 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

IIFT 2023 Dates

Events Dates IIFT admit card December 16, 2022, IIFT exam December 18, 2022 (10 am to 12 pm) Release of IIFT answer key To be notified Release of IIFT final result To be notified

How to Download IIFT 2023 Admit Card?

The NTA has released the IIFT 2023 admit card in online mode. Candidates willing to appear for the IIFT 2023 Exam can download the admit card at iift.nta.nic.in. They can follow these steps to download the IIFT admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The IIFT 2023 Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

Details Mentioned on IIFT 2023 Admit Card

Name of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Gender

Category of candidates

IIFT 2023 Roll Number

IIFT 2023 exam date

Candidates photograph

IIFT 2023 application number

IIFT exam venue

Reporting time

Exam timing

Sign of deputy registrar

IIFT 2023 Exam

The IIFT is short for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test. IIFT 2023 is a compulsory MBA entrance test for admission to MBA (IB) in all 3 campuses of IIFT. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA Admission Test is held annually for admission to its flagship MBA (IB) program offered at its 3 campuses. They are situated in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (AP).

