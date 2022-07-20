IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Result (Declared): Check IPMAT Result 2022 at iimidr.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Result (Declared): IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 result has been declared today for the institute-level entrance exam. As per the official update, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has officially declared the IPMAT Result 2022 for the screening test held to shortlist candidates for 5 year integrated MBA programme offered by the institute. Candidates who have appeared for IPMAT 2022 exam held on 2nd July, can now log onto the official website to check their selection status. IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Result has been declared online and is available to the candidates via the portal - iimidr.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same has also been placed below as well:

Check IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

What After IPMAT Result 2022?

Being shortlisted in the IPMAT 2022 Result is just the first step in the admission cycle for admission to IIM Indore 5 Year Integrated MBA programme. Those candidates who qualify in the IIM Indore IPMAT 2022 Results, will be invited to be part of Personal Interview Round by the institute. This would be followed by a Aptitude Test Score (AT). The final selection of the candidate for IPMAT 2022 will be done by the institute on the basis of their score in IPMAT 2022, PI Round and AT Round. IIM Indore is currently shortlisting candidates for admission to its Integrated Management Programme offered at 8 centres which include Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Indore, and Mumbai

How to check IPMAT Result 2022 for IIM Indore 5-year Intergrated MBA programme?

IPMAT 2022 Result has been declared by IIM Indore for the institute-level screening test that was held to shortlist candidates for IPM 2022-27 Batch. The IPMAT 2022 Result declared right now will contain names of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the further screening rounds i.e., Personal Interview by the institute. Candidates can check their IIM Indore Integrated Programme in Management Results can do so by logging onto the portal - iimidr.ac.in. To check their selection status, candidates will be required to enter their 9 Digit Application Form Number, Registered Email Id and Date of Birth on the portal. In addition to this, they will also have to complete the captcha test and click on ‘Get Status’ Button. In response, they will be provided details about their shortlisting status for IPMAT 2022 Personal Interview Round.

