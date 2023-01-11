IIM Rohtak 2023: Registrations Commence for Integrated Law Course, Apply at iimrohtak.ac.in

IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, has commenced the registrations for the BBA-LLB, a five-year Integrated Programme in Law (IPL). Those interested candidates who are appearing for the BBA-LLB course can apply through the IIM Rohtak's official website- iimrohtak.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates can register for this course after the completion of their Class 12th examinations. However, the 5-year integrated programme aims at providing a deep knowledge of business management with complex details of Law and Governance. The candidate will be granted a five-year integrated degree of BBA-LLB.

IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB Registrations 2023 - Direct Link

How to Apply for IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB 2023?

As per the recent updates, candidates who want to pursue a career in Law programmes, and are appearing for the IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB 2023 programme.

Step 1: Visit the IIM Rohtak's official website- iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab visible on the screen

Step 3: Now, fill in all the required details i.e. Phone Number, Roll Number, Email ID

Step 4: Login using registration details and then click on Proceed

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents, scanned images of signatures, and photographs.

Step 6: Now, Enter the CLAT/ IPM-AT registration details

Step 7: Make the online payment of the registration fee as per the exam category (CLAT candidates - Rs 3,890) and (IPM-AT candidates- Rs 4,175)

Step 8: After making the payment, now submit the application form

Step 9: Take printouts of the admission application form for future use

IIM Rohtak BBA-LLB 2023 Admission Process

As per the recent updates, the admission process will be conducted into four phases in which the 1st phase starts with online applications, the 2nd phase will be the shortlisting round, whereas the 3rd phase will be an online personal interview, and in the merit list will be announced in the 4th phase along with the offer acceptance. However, shortlisted candidates will be provided with provisional admission into BBA-LLB integrated programme.

Also Read: HBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board Exam Dates To Release Soon at bseh.org