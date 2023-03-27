IIM Udaipur Hosts its 11th Annual Convocation Ceremony for its MBA Programmes, Check Details Here

  1. Home
IIM Udaipur hosted its 11th convocation ceremony on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for its flagship MBA programmes. Around 398 students graduated including 1 PhD student. Check details here

Updated: Mar 27, 2023 16:49 IST
IIM Udaipur 11th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) hosted its 11th annual convocation ceremony on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for its flagship MBA programmes including a two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), one-year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23) and PhD programme. 

According to the official information, around 398 students including one PhD student graduated, 303 students of two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), 95 students each of one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23).

