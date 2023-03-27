IIM Udaipur Hosts its 11th Annual Convocation Ceremony for its MBA Programmes, Check Details Here

IIM Udaipur 11th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) hosted its 11th annual convocation ceremony on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for its flagship MBA programmes including a two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), one-year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23) and PhD programme.
According to the official information, around 398 students including one PhD student graduated, 303 students of two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), 95 students each of one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23).
Gold Medals Given To Students at IIM Udaipur Convocation
Sarita Uniyal was rewarded with the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Marketing. Shubham Kumar Jalewa was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) programme. Akshay Verma was awarded a gold medal in a one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) programme. Chaitanya Pansare, Devanshu Jain, Sagar Yadav and Amarjeet Singh were awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the two-year MBA Course. Also, Akash Nambiar of the two-year MBA course from the batch 2021-23 was considered the Best All-Round Student.
Important Guests Present at IIM Udaipur Convocation
As per the details mentioned on the official website, the MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Mr Chandra Shekhar Ghosh was the Chief Guest of the Convocation, who delivered the Convocation address. The IIMU's 11th Convocation was also attended by the faculty and staff of IIM Udaipur, besides the family members of the graduating batches. The annual Convocation ceremony was concluded by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, the Director of IIM Udaipur.
