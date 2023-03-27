IIM Udaipur Hosts its 11th Annual Convocation Ceremony for its MBA Programmes, Check Details Here

IIM Udaipur 11th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) hosted its 11th annual convocation ceremony on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for its flagship MBA programmes including a two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), one-year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23) and PhD programme.

According to the official information, around 398 students including one PhD student graduated, 303 students of two-year MBA (Batch of 2021-23), 95 students each of one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2022-23).

