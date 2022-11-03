IIMC Seat Allocation Result 2022 (OUT): Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at iimc.admissions.nic.in

IIMC Counselling 2022: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the IIMC 2nd seat allocation list today i.e on 3rd November 2022. Candidates can check their IIMC seat allocation result 2022for round 2 in online mode at - iimc.admissions.nic.in. To download IIMC counselling seat allocation result 2022, candidates have to use their CUET (PG) Roll Number, Password and Security Pin in the login window.

All the selected candidates will be able to use these options - freeze and float. Further, they can upload documents, pay the seat acceptance fee and seat withdrawal process for the second round of IIMC counselling.

IIMC 2nd Seat Allocation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIMC Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates IIMC 2nd seat allocation result 3rd November 2022 (OUT) IIMC 2nd round document verification 3rd to 5th November 2022 IIMC 3rd merit list 6th November 2022 Online willingness 7th November 2022 IIMC document verification 8th November 2022

How To Download IIMC Seat Allocation Result 2022 for Round 2?

IIMC has released the 2nd seat allotment result for IIMC counselling in online mode. Candidates can use their login credentials to check as well as download IIMC 2nd round counselling allocation result 2022. Go through the steps to know how to download IIMC seat allocation result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIMC - iimc.admissions.nic.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on Round 2 IIMC seat allocation result.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter CUET (PG) Roll Number, Password and Security Pin.

5th Step - The 2nd seat allocation list of IIMC will appear on the screen.

IIMC Merit List 2022

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication will be releasing three IIMC merit lists 2022 for PG diploma courses. As of now, two IIMC merit list has already been released. The merit list of IIMC includes details like the candidate's name and roll number. All the selected candidates have to send a demand draft (DD) along with an attested photocopy of their caste certificate, DOB and academic certificates.

Also, candidates failing to pay the IIMC seat acceptance fee of Rs. 20,000 by the deadline will lead to the cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat. Further, the candidate will not be considered for the seat allocation in the IIMC 3rd round of counselling.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Payment of Admission Fee Against DU 2nd Merit List Today