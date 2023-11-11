IIT Bombay Commemorates National Education Day, Paying Tribute to India’s First Education Minister

National Education Day: India commemorates National Education Day on the birth anniversary of Independent India’’s first Education Minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad every year on November 11, 2023. This year, IIT Bombay (Indian Institute of Technology) marked National Education Day on November 10, 2023.

IIT Bombay began celebrations at 3.00 PM at the Prof. B. Nag Auditorium, VMCC campus. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research & Secretary, Dept. of Scientific and Industrial Research graced the event with her presence as a Chief Guest.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay shared a few pictures from the celebration on the microblogging site X. The post read, ‘’To commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, IIT Bombay celebrated National Education Day today. Our heartiest congratulations to the awardees.’’

To commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, IIT Bombay celebrated National Education Day today.



Our heartiest congratulations to the awardees. pic.twitter.com/BwMrMTNrYU — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) November 10, 2023

Prestigious Awards Granted to IITB Faculty Members

Meanwhile, IITB has organised an award ceremony for its faculty members. They honored the faculty with various prestigious awards including Research Dissemination Awards 2022, Research Publication Awards 2022, Prof. Krithi Ramamritham Award for Creative Research 2022, and Early Research Achiever Awards 2022.

Every research award has a citation and cash prize of Rs 5000, and also an internal research prize of Rs 5 lakh. The Prof. Krithi Ramamritham Award comes with a one lakh rupee cash prize as well as a citation. Every year on National Education Day, an award ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments of the faculty members.

