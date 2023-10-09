IIT JAM 2024: Know How To Make Changes in Filled Application Form

IIT JAM 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras is accepting applications for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023) exams in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 exam is October 13, 2023. The examination authority will open the application correction window soon in online mode. The IIT JAM 2024 hall tickets will be made available on January 8, 2024, at the official portal. IIT Madras will conduct the IIT JAM 2024 exam on February 11. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their registrations.

IIT JAM 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

IIT JAM 2024 Exam Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the IIT JAM 2024 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for IIT JAM October 13, 2023 Application correction window open To be notified soon Availability of JAM admit cards on the online application portal January 8, 2024 IIT JAM exam date February 11, 2024 Declaration of the results March 22, 2024 Availability of IIT JAM scorecards for download April 2, 2024 Admission portal opens April 10, 2024

How to edit the IIT JAM application form 2024?

The examination authority will open the application correction window soon in online mode. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit or make corrections in their IIT JAM 2024 application form online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Now, enter the registered email ID/enrollment number and password in the login window

Step 3: After this, click on the submit button

Step 4: Make the required corrections in the IIT JAM 2024 application form

Step 5: Save the changes by clicking on the submit button and download the application confirmation page for future use

