IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2023 Ongoing; Apply at iitj.ac.in

IIT Jodhpur PhD Admissions 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur is inviting applications for Ph.D. programmes. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: iitj.ac.in.It advised to apply before the last date i.e. October 20, 2023, as no extensions may be provided.

The key points are- full-time Ph.D. might be eligible for a monthly stipend, financial help to present research work- up to one lakh for an international conference and Rs 25k for the national conference, interdisciplinary research facilities to work with industry, a chance to conduct research at top universities abroad for 1 year, chance to register for great PMR fellowships, exposure of state of the art research facilities

Also, PhD student awards - Ambuja Young Re-searchers Award to Mr. Goga Ram and Mr. Rahul Painuly at Chemcon - 2023.

IIT Jodhpur: PM Modi dedicates institute to nation, lauds collaboration with AIIMS

The campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Jodhpur was recently dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur have collaborately explored new possibilities in the field of medical technology. This will also promote medical tourism. AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur are becoming premier institutions not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country," said PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister has specifically acknowledged our endeavours in the field of medical technology and the collaborative efforts between IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur in developing innovative devices aimed at providing vital support to patients confronting diverse medical challenges. This recognition serves as a tremendous source of inspiration, reinforcing our dedication to working tirelessly for the advancement of technology," said Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

