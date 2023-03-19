IIT Madras Commence Admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check Details Here

IIT Madras Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has started the admission process through GATE scores. Thus, interested candidates can take admission to M.A. Programme through valid GATE scores. They can apply for the same through M.Tech and M.A. admission portals. However, the last date to apply for the M.A. Programme is April 7, 2023

The authorities have commenced the IIT Madras registrations in the Department of Humanity and Social Sciences for MA Programme. Candidates can take admission to various streams of 2 year M Programme including Development Studies, Economics, and English Studies. They must apply before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

Who is Eligible for IIT Madras’ M.A. Programme

As per the official website, Only GATE qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to this 2-year program. The students are required to complete a minimum of 200 credits to be eligible for the M.A. degree.

Each stream will have 25 seats for Indian students; seats for foreign students will be supernumerary. The students of each stream will have the option of upgrading to a Ph.D. program as per the Institute guidelines.

M.A. Programme Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IIT Madras Admission 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for various streams of IIT Madras’ M.A. Programme can register on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. hss.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the M.Tech and M.A. admission portal

Step 3: Click on register and enter the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered user ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

