IIT Mandi Launches New Programmes to Equip Students with Specialized Knowledge in Emerging Fields

IIT Mandi New Programmes: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Mandi has introduced 5 new programmes this academic year. IIT Mandi's new offerings aim to equip students with specialised knowledge and abilities in developing fields. Interested candidates can check out a brief introduction about the latest programmes.

The newly introduced programmes include the BTech in general engineering, the BTech in microelectronics and VLSI, the BTech in materials sciences and engineering, the BTech in chemical science, and the BTech in mathematics and computing. Through the JEE Advanced 2023 rating system, admissions to these programmes are now available.

New Programmes Offered by IIT Mandi

Check out the list and introduction of the new programmes launched by IIT below:

BTech in General Engineering

The initial two years of this program provide a comprehensive introduction to engineering studies, covering Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Data Science, and Computer Science. The distinguishing feature of this program, as stated by the institute, lies in the final two years where students have the freedom to choose a specialization from a range of options.

They include energy engineering, advanced manufacturing, e-mobility, artificial intelligence, and robotics, as well as emerging sectors like fashion design and technology, animation, and product design. This flexibility enables students to shape their educational path based on their interests and career aspirations.

BTech in Micro-Electronics and VLSI

The curriculum of this program encompasses advanced courses in device-level design, fabrication, and CAD tools, utilizing industry-standard EDA tools. With a focus on creating a skilled workforce for semiconductor design, the program offers state-of-the-art facilities such as clean rooms and instrumentation, along with an industry-oriented curriculum.

Additionally, students are encouraged to explore interdisciplinary courses and choose electives in the field of Microelectronics and VLSI engineering. The program also provides opportunities for industrial internships, a year-long major technical project, and practical experience.

BTech in Material Science and Engineering

This program concentrates on emerging areas such as sustainability, renewable energy, urban mining, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence. Its objective is to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in conventional and advanced materials.

BTech in Mathematics and Computing

The newly introduced BTech program in Mathematics and Computing aims to establish a strong foundation in mathematics, computing, and computational thinking for students. It emphasizes the development of analytical and problem-solving skills applicable to various fields in science and engineering.

BS Programme in Chemical Sciences

IIT Mandi's School of Chemical Sciences is launching a unique and comprehensive four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Chemical Sciences. This program allows students to specialize in key branches of Chemistry, including Organic, Inorganic, Physical, and Materials Chemistry.

Additionally, it offers minors in various engineering and humanities disciplines such as Computer Science & Engineering, Communication Engineering, Management, and German Language. The curriculum provides research opportunities at the undergraduate level, enabling students to engage in research at an early stage. The program has a duration of four years, with an optional one-year MS program.

