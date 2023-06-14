IIT Roorkee Unveils New UG Curriculum for BTech, BArch, BS, and MS Programmes

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IIT Roorkee New UG Curriculum: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has introduced a new undergraduate curriculum for the academic session 2023-24, covering programs such as BTech, BArch, BS, MS, and integrated MTech. The Institute Senate approved this curriculum on February 22, 2023.

As part of the revision, mandatory courses on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), data science, Indian Knowledge System (IKS), tinkering and mentoring, Talent Enhancement Baskets (TEB), entrepreneurship, Environmental Science and Sustainability (ESSC), Community Outreach (CORE), and soft skills have been included.

Institute Unveils New Curriculum After Decade-Long Review

The new curriculum, developed with the guiding principle of 'STEPS' (Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Project-based education, and Societal commitment), aims to keep up with educational and industrial advancements and requirements in technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and interdisciplinary knowledge.

The institute expressed that the revision, which occurred after a decade, was designed in collaboration with a committee led by the dean of academic affairs. The committee included experts from educational institutions, research organizations, alumni, social communities, and policymakers.

IIT Roorkee's New Curriculum Focuses on Multidisciplinary Learning

Professor KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, expressed his satisfaction with the new UG curriculum, highlighting its compliance with the National Education Policy 2020. The innovative curriculum encourages multidisciplinary and project-based learning. It stands out in various aspects, such as the introduction of the Talent Enhancement Basket and courses like CORE, making it unique in India.

Professor Pant believes that this framework will serve as an inspiration to other institutes. He further emphasized that the curriculum presents excellent opportunities for students to address societal issues, promoting the idea of 'solving local problems with local talents'.

Additionally, the curriculum ensures that all students gain a fundamental understanding of AI/ML and data science. Moreover, it provides flexibility for students to prepare themselves for the global stage by crediting selected courses from renowned universities worldwide.

