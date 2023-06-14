  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIT Roorkee Unveils New UG Curriculum for BTech, BArch, BS, and MS Programmes

IIT Roorkee Unveils New UG Curriculum for BTech, BArch, BS, and MS Programmes

IIT Roorkee has introduced a new undergraduate curriculum for the academic session 2023-24. The new curriculum has been designed to keep up with educational and industrial advancements and requirements in technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and interdisciplinary knowledge.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 15:21 IST
IIT Roorkee Unveils New UG Curriculum
IIT Roorkee Unveils New UG Curriculum
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IIT Roorkee New UG Curriculum: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IITR) has introduced a new undergraduate curriculum for the academic session 2023-24, covering programs such as BTech, BArch, BS, MS, and integrated MTech. The Institute Senate approved this curriculum on February 22, 2023. 

As part of the revision, mandatory courses on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), data science, Indian Knowledge System (IKS), tinkering and mentoring, Talent Enhancement Baskets (TEB), entrepreneurship, Environmental Science and Sustainability (ESSC), Community Outreach (CORE), and soft skills have been included.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Institute Unveils New Curriculum After Decade-Long Review

The new curriculum, developed with the guiding principle of 'STEPS' (Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship, Project-based education, and Societal commitment), aims to keep up with educational and industrial advancements and requirements in technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and interdisciplinary knowledge. 

The institute expressed that the revision, which occurred after a decade, was designed in collaboration with a committee led by the dean of academic affairs. The committee included experts from educational institutions, research organizations, alumni, social communities, and policymakers.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IIT Roorkee's New Curriculum Focuses on Multidisciplinary Learning

Professor KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, expressed his satisfaction with the new UG curriculum, highlighting its compliance with the National Education Policy 2020. The innovative curriculum encourages multidisciplinary and project-based learning. It stands out in various aspects, such as the introduction of the Talent Enhancement Basket and courses like CORE, making it unique in India. 

Professor Pant believes that this framework will serve as an inspiration to other institutes. He further emphasized that the curriculum presents excellent opportunities for students to address societal issues, promoting the idea of 'solving local problems with local talents'.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

 Additionally, the curriculum ensures that all students gain a fundamental understanding of AI/ML and data science. Moreover, it provides flexibility for students to prepare themselves for the global stage by crediting selected courses from renowned universities worldwide.

Also Read: DU CSAS Admission Portal 2023 Launched for UG, PG Courses, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023