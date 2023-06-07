IPU Counselling Registration 2023 Ends Today, Apply Soon at ipu.ac.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

IPU Counselling Registration 2023: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will end the IPU Counselling registration 2023 today i.e. June 7, 2023. The university has extended the application deadline for BTech, MBA, LLB, and LLM programmes till today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website: ipu.ac.in.

Registered candidates can participate in the counselling process by paying the prescribed fee of Rs 1000. Those who have not applied yet must do IPU Counselling Registration 2023 by paying the registration fee as well as counselling fee. The fee can be paid through debit/credit card or net banking.

IPU Counselling Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The authorities will start the choice-filling process tomorrow i.e. June 8, 2023. Further, the seat allotment schedule and the next round of counselling will be communicated on June 12, 2023.

IPU Counselling 2023 schedule

Candidates can check out the important events alongside dates here.

Event Dates Candidates who have already filled in the online application form of GGSIPU and paid the requisite fee of Rs 1,500 (non-refundable). Last date to pay the counselling fee of Rs 1,000 June 7, 2023 upto 11:50 pm Last date to fill the application form by paying Rs 1,500 registration fee along with counselling fee by candidates who have not registered yet June 7, 2023 upto 11:50 pm Choice-filling begins and ends June 8, 2023 upto 11:50 pm Verification of documents Upto June 11, 2023, 11:50 pm

Steps for IPU Counselling Registration 2023

Candidates who have cleared the exam can take part in the counselling process. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website: ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on IPU registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout