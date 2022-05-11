ISC Semester 2 History Exam 2022: Get Question Paper and Exam Analysis Here

ISC Exams 2022: Indian School Certificate Class 12 History examination for semester 2 has successfully been completed by CISCE. The examinations were conducted by the board from 2 to 3:30 PM across the various examination centres.

According to the initial response given by the students, the ISC History Term 2 examination can be termed as lengthy but moderate. The examination consisted of both short and long answer questions which were subjective.

Students who have appeared for the exams can check here the link to the answer key for the history exams which will be provided by independent educators.

ISC Semester 2 History Question Paper Direct Link (Available Soon)

ISC Semester 2 History Exam - Question Paper Analysis

According to the question paper provided as part of the Specimen papers, ISC History exams were conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours for a total of 40 marks. Students were required to answer the questions across the three sessions in the question paper.

Section A of the ISC History exam consisted of 1 question for 8 Marks while Section B had an option between 4 questions for 12 Marks. ISC History Section C also consisted of 5 questions for 20 Marks.

