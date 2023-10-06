JMI Admissions 2023-24 Open for MSc in Biotechnology; Apply Soon at jmicoe.in

JMI Admissions 2023-24: Office of Controller of Examinations, Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications for admission to MSc in Biotechnology. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: www.jmicoe.in before the last date. The total of number seats is 10.

The official notice reads, ‘’The office of the Controller of Examinations invites applications for admission to M.Sc. in Biotechnology supported by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Gol through GAT-B score at Department of Biotechnology, JMI for the academic session 2023-24.’’

MSc in Biotechnology Registration 2023 Click Here

JMI Admissions 2023-24: Eligibility Criteria for MSc in Biotechnology

Candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying below:

He/She is required to have a B. Pharma./B.Sc./B.Sc.(Hons.) in Biosciences/Biotechnology/Biotechnology (Voc.)/ B.Sc.(Voc) in Biological Sc./ Biochemistry/Microbiology/Genetics or in any Area of Modern Biology with not less than 50% marks in aggregate.

JMI Admissions 2023-24: Admission Process for MSc in Biotechnology

Check out the selection criteria below:

Candidates with qualifying GAT-B scores have to apply online through https://jmicoe.in/. b. The list of candidates, in order of merit, will be displayed on the official website.

The admission will be granted after document verification (including GAT-B Scores), marksheets and certificates, etc.

JMI Admissions 2023-24: MSc in Biotechnology Fee Structure

Candidates can check out the fee details below:

Semester Fee Structure Sem 1 Tuition 7,800 per annum Sem 2 - Sem 3 Tuition 7,800 per annum Sem 4 -

Also Read: Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Begins Today; Check Schedule, Fee Structure Here