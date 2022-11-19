Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23 To Start From 22 Nov, Check Eligibility Criteria

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: As per the updates, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the admission registration for PhD programmes from 22nd November 2022. Recently, the officials released the notification for Ph.D admissions for academic session 2022-2023. The university will release the Jamia Millia Islamia application details and admission dates at jmicoe.in.

Candidates who wish to register for JMI PhD admission 2022-23 can register online till 22nd December. The complete Jamia Millia Islamia admission schedule for academic session 2022-2023 will be notified by the university shortly.

Who are eligible for Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23?

As per the updates and released notification, the candidates who have passed their qualifying examination (post graduation) on or before the academic session 2021-2022 are eligible to apply for the PhD admission in Jamia Millia Islamia. Candidates are advised to go through the programme details and eligibility criteria before filling up the online application form of JMI.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Programmes

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offers research fellowships to PhD candidates in various programmes like - Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Social Work, Geography, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers among other courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022-23 Notification

The official notification states - "The online application form for admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 will be available on the university examination website- jmicoe.in. The eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes from November 22 to December 22, 2022."

Jamia Millia Islamia UG and PG Admission

Recently, Jamia Millia Islamia also extended the last date for submission of fee for the new admissions in all JMI undergraduate (UG) and post graduate certificate and diploma courses offered by the centre for distance and online education for the session 2022-23. Now, the candidates can submit the fee till 22nd November 2022.

