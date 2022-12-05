JEE Advanced 2023: IITs Planning To Bring Back Class 12 Eligibility Criteria For Admissions, Report

JEE Advanced 2023: As per media reports, the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) are planning to bring back the class 12 performance criteria for admissions into the premier education institutes. The decision to reinstate the pre-pandemic Class 12 performance criterion was reportedly taken after the Joint Admission Board (JAB) met last month, according to the report.

Bringing back the criterion means that the students will have to fulfill the Class 12 eligibility criteria even if they score better marks in JEE Advanced to get admission in IITs. Earlier, as per the JEE brochure 2020, students irrespective of their marks in class 12 had to pass exams in physics, chemistry, mathematics and a language and another subject. This was applicable for the pandemic year.

Reinstating Class 12 criterion for JEE Advanced 2023 Admission

Joint Admission Board (JAB) informed the media - "As normalcy has returned in board exams and schools started covering the full syllabus again, the qualifying criterion in JEE (Advanced) regarding board marks is going to go back to its original format."

Pre-Pandemic Class 12 criterion for JEE Advanced 2023

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates belonging to the general category with a minimum of 75% marks in Class 12 whereas SC, ST candidates with a minimum of 65% or those securing a place in the top 20 percentile of the board results were eligible for admission in BTech and integrated PG programmes in engineering at IITs.

NTA To Announce JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Soon

As per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 exam date soon. It is expected that JEE Main 2023 dates will be released by next week. However, an official confirmation os still awaited. This time, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions - January and April.

