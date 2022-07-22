JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Session 2 Paper 1 Hall Ticket released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Admit Card on the official website. Students who have applied for the JEE Main 2022 examinations can visit the official website of JEE Main-NTA to download the admit card.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted from July 25, 2022. Students who have applied for the exams can download the admit card for JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 through the link provided on the official website. To download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the JEE Main 2022 Application number and date of birth in the login link provided.

Students can download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Admit Card through the link available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 paper 2 Admit Card through the direct link provided below.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Direct Link

How to download JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

To download the JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 Session 2 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Students can also download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Admit Card link provided

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the login link provided

Step 4: The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for further reference

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Details

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for paper 1 is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Students when downloading the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card must make sure that they read through all the instructions and details given on the admit card.

The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will include the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the examination

Subjects appearing for

Schedule and reporting time

Exam Centre Name and address

Instructions for exam day

