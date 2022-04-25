Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    JEE Main 2022 Registration Ends Today for Session 1, Check List of Documents Required to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main 2022 Registration Ends: NTA will conclude the JEE Main 2022 Registration Process for Session 1 of the exam today - 25th April 2022. Check List of Document Required to fill the JEE Main 2022 Application Form online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get Details Here.

    Created On: Apr 25, 2022 08:38 IST
    Modified on: Apr 25, 2022 08:38 IST
    JEE Main 2022 Registration Ends: 25th April will mark the final day of registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam, as per the official schedule. Yes, JEE Main 2022 Application and Registration Process will end today for the session 1 of the engineering entrance exam scheduled to be held in June 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process are advised to complete or fill-in their JEE Main 2022 Application by today evening via official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, they can also reach the application website by clicking on the direct link provided below:

    Register for JEE Main 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    What is JEE Main 2022 Application Fee?

    As per the details shared by the exam authority the JEE Main 2022 Application Fee for Session 1 is Rs 600/- for general category students. On the other hand, candidates from reserved categories will have to pay Rs 325/- as application fee for JEE Main 2022 application. For candidates appearing for two or three papers, the fee would be Rs 1600/- and Rs 650/-, respectively. The fee for JEE Main Session 1 Application form will have to be paid in a completely online format using digital payment means i.e., Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking.

    When will JEE Main 2022 Registration End?

    For session 1 i.e., June session of the JEE Main 2022 exam, the online registration process will conclude on 25th April 2022 at 9 PM in the evening. However, candidates will be allowed to pay their application fee until 11:50 PM. So all candidates who are yet to register for the JEE Main 2022 exam are advised to complete their registration and submit the application form by then.

    When is JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam?

    As per the schedule released by the NTA, the Session 1 of JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in June. The exact dates for JEE Main June Session Exams are 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 June 2022.

    What documents are required to complete JEE Main 2022 Application Process?

    In order to complete the JEE Main 2022 Registration process, candidates will be required to upload or provide a series of documents and details. Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them before applying for JEE Main 2022:

    Document/Detail

    Specification

    Photograph in JPEG format

    10KB to 200KB (size)

    Signature in JPEG format

    4KB to 30KB (size)

    Class 10 Passing Certificate/Marksheet

    Physical/Scanned Copy

    Proof of Birth / Birth Certificate

    Physical/Scanned Copy

    Class 12 Passing Certificate/Marksheet

    Physical/Scanned Copy

    Caste Certificate for SC, ST, OBC

    Physical/Scanned Copy

    Identity Proof (Aadhar / Passport etc.

    Physical/Scanned Copy

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised, Age and Application Number To Be Considered

     

