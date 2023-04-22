JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) today i.e. April 22, 2023, by 11.50 pm. Candidates can make changes/modifications in the category section till today. They can visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in for correction purposes.

The authorities reopened the JEE Main 2023 correction window after receiving representations from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023. Candidates must note that this is the final opportunity to edit the category section. Afterward, no requests will be entertained.

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit JEE Main 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who have done errors in filling out the category section must edit the same by 11.50 pm today. They can go through the following steps to rectify the errors-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on link saying JEE Main 2023 correction window

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: JEE Main 2023 application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Edit the category section

Step 6: Confirm the changes and preview the form

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout

The official notification reads, “The candidates are allowed to make the corrections in the Category only, latest by 22 April 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,”

“Candidates may note that they can only modify their category (if required). The documents related to the category will be verified at the time of counselling/admission by the concerned Authority, it added.

