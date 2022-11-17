    JEE Main 2023: Students demand April Examinations, Check Details Here

    JEE Main 2023 Examination schedule is expected to be released soon. Candidates appearing for the exams in 2023 demand for the exam session to be held in December. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Nov 17, 2022 13:44 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Exams
    JEE Main 2023 Exams

    JEE Main 2023 Exams: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 Examination schedule soon. The notification regarding the JEE Main 2023 exams, sessions, syllabus, and exam pattern is expected to be released on the official website soon. 

    Recently, a fake schedule for JEE Main 2023 exams was also circulated on social media which mentioned that the JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted in January 2023. With reports stating that the JEE Main Session 1 exams can be conducted in January 2023, students have started demanding that NTA delay the exams to April 2023. 

    Candidates who have qualified their class 12 exams and those who are appearing for the Class 12 Board exams in 2023 can appear for the JEE Main 2023 examinations. Candidates will be provided with details of the JEE Main 2023 examinations soon. 

    Fake Schedule Circulated

    Recently, a fake circular regarding the JEE Main 2023 examinations were circulated online. According to this circular, the JEE Main 2023 exams will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 dates are January 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2023 while the session 2 examination dates are April 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2023. 

    JEE Main 2023 Schedule Expected Soon

    JEE Main 2023 examinations are conducted for admissions to the Engineering courses offered in engineering colleges across the country. After the JEE Main 2023 exams, students who qualify with the desired cutoff will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 examinations. 

    The National Testing Agency conducting the JEE Main 2023 examinations. The details of the entrance exam including the application process, exam dates, syllabus, exam pattern registration fee, registration process, etc will be released on the official website. 

