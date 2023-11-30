JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Last Date, Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration process today, November 30, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the session 1 engineering entrance exam can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.
The JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration began on November 1, 2023. Students were provided with one month's time to register for the JEE Main exams. The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held in January 2024 while session 2 will be conducted in April 2024. Candidates must note that the registration link will reopen shortly after the first session for students to apply for the session 2 exam.
JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration window is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2024 through the direct link available here.
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Application Fee
|
Category
|
Centres in India
|
Centres outside India
|
Male
|
Female
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
RS. 1000
|
RS. 800
|
Rs. 5000
|
Rs. 4000
|
General-EWS/ OBC (NCL)
|
Rs. 900
|
Rs. 800
|
Rs. 4500
|
Rs. 4000
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 2500
|
Rs. 2500
|
Third gender
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 3000
How to Register for JEE Main 2024 Session 1
NTA will close the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registrations today. Candidates who have yet to submit their JEE Main application can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2024 official website
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details
Step 4: Click on the application form link
Step 5: Fill out the details and upload documents as per requirement
Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
