JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Last Date, Apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration process today, November 30, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the session 1 engineering entrance exam can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration began on November 1, 2023. Students were provided with one month's time to register for the JEE Main exams. The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held in January 2024 while session 2 will be conducted in April 2024. Candidates must note that the registration link will reopen shortly after the first session for students to apply for the session 2 exam.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration window is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2024 through the direct link available here.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Application Fee

Category Centres in India Centres outside India Male Female Male Female General RS. 1000 RS. 800 Rs. 5000 Rs. 4000 General-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Rs. 900 Rs. 800 Rs. 4500 Rs. 4000 SC/ST/PwD Rs. 500 Rs. 500 Rs. 2500 Rs. 2500 Third gender Rs. 500 Rs. 3000

How to Register for JEE Main 2024 Session 1

NTA will close the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registrations today. Candidates who have yet to submit their JEE Main application can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the application form link

Step 5: Fill out the details and upload documents as per requirement

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

