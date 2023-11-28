NTA JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registrations Close on November 30, Get Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2024 registration process on November 30, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the session 1 exam in January 2024 can visit the official website to submit their applications.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024. To appear for the session 1 exams, it is required that candidates complete the registration process following which they can complete the application form and submit the requisite fee. JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams are to be conducted in April 2024.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 applications are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. Students can also complete the JEE Main 2024 registration and application process through the direct link given here.

JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration - Click Here

How to Register for JEE Main 2024

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration link is available on the official website. Students can register for the exams by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 5: Fill out the registration details

Step 6: Log in to complete the application form

Step 7: Upload the required documents

Step 8: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

JEE Main 2024 exam will be conducted in the online mode. The exam will be conducted as two papers. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 is conducted for admissions to the engineering programmes. JEE Main paper 2 is conducted for admissions to architecture and planning courses.

When applying for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exams students are also required to select the language of choice in which they will be appearing for the exams. The language options include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

