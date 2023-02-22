JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023: When Will BArch, BPlanning Scorecard Be Released, Check Expected Date Here

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 result for paper 2 soon in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the B.Arch and B.Planning papers can check their JEE Main paper 2 result 2023 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main paper 2 scorecard.

As of now, the officials have not announced any information regarding the release of JEE Main paper 2 result 2023. NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam from January 24 to February 1, 2023. The exam for paper 2 was held on January 28, 2023. The result for JEE Main paper 2 is expected to be released anytime soon, as registration for session 2 has also started.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Date

Events Dates JEE Main paper 2 result To be announced soon JEE Main paper 2 exam January 28, 2023

When Will JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Scorecard 2023 for Session 1 Be Released?

As per media reports, candidates can expect the JEE Main paper 2 result for BArch, BPlanning in the last week of February. It is likely that NTA will release the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard 2023 before March 12, 2023 so that candidates, if they wish to, can apply for the session 2 exam during the specified time. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

How To Check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 for Session 1?

To check the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning result 2023 for session 1, candidates have to visit the official website. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download JEE Main paper 2 scorecard -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the link - Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 - BArch/ BPlan.

3rd Step - Click on the result link.

4th Step - A login page will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The JEE Main paper 2 result for session 1 will appear on the screen.

