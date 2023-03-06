JEECUP 2023 Application Form Releases at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check UP JEE Dates Here

JEECUP 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the application form of JEECUP today on March 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for UPJEE polytechnic 2023 in online mode at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to fill JEECUP 2023 application form till May 1. Candidates will also get the provision to make changes in their JEECUP application form 2023.

The application correction window of JEECUP will be available from May 2, 2023. As per the schedule released, the JEECUP 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to 5, 2023 for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8. All the qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into the polytechnic courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

JEECUP Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEECUP 2023 Dates

Events Dates Release of JEECUP application form March 6, 2023 Last date to submit the application form May 1, 2023 JEECUP application form correction facility May 2, 2023 Last date to make corrections May 8, 2023 Announcement of centres May 9 to 16, 2023 JEECUP admit card May 22, 2023 JEECUP exam dates June 1 to 5, 2023

How To Fill JEECUP 2023 Application Form?

The last date to apply for UP polytechnic is May 1, 2023. Candidates have to apply in online mode for JEECUP. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the application form of JEECUP 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jeecup.nic.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down, click on - Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic).

3rd Step - Enter asked details and click on the register button.

4th Step - Now, log in and fill in the complete application form and upload the documents.

5th Step - Pay the application fees.

6th Step - Submit the application form.

What After JEECUP 2023 Application Window Closes?

Once the registration closes, the officials will activate the correction window of JEECUP 2023. All the registered candidates can make changes or modifications in the JEECUP application form 2023 from May 2 to 8 in online mode at the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. After the last date, candidates can not make any changes in their JEECUP application form.

