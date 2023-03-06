JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2 To Conclude Soon, Check Last Date To Apply

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the JEE Main session 2 registration on February 15, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up JEE Main registration 2023 form in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for JEE Main April session. The last date to fill out the application form of JEE Main 2023 is March 12 till 11.50 PM.

As per the announced date, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. A candidate can take either one or both sessions of JEE Main 2023. Those who appear in both sessions, their best score among the two will be considered for the preparation of JEE Main 2023 result.

JEE Main 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to register of JEE Main March 12, 2023 (11.50 PM) JEE Main admit card Last week of March 2023 JEE Main session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023

How To Register For JEE Main 2023?

The last date to register for JEE Main 2023 is March 12. Candidates applying for JEE Main session 2 must also pay the specified fees to complete the application process. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for JEE Main 2023 for session 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Mains -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click JEE Main session 2 registration.

3rd Step - Now, complete the JEE Main registration by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main application form session 2.

5th Step - Also, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview all details and submit the form for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for JEE Main 2023 has to be paid online through credit/debit card or net banking. They have to enter details of the payment mode as well. Check JEE Main application fee below -

Category Fees Male candidates of Unreserved/ EWS/OBC category For Centres in India - Rs.1000 For Centres Outside India - Rs. 5000 Female candidates in the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category For Centres in India - Rs.800 For Centres Outside India - Rs.4000 SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates For Centres in India - Rs.500 For Centres Outside India - Rs.2500

