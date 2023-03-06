KCET 2023: KEA Issues Notice Regarding Missing RD Details, Photo and Signature in Karnataka CET Form

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has already started the application form for KCET 2023. Candidates can apply for KCET in online mode at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to fill out the KCET application form is April 5, 2023. Earlier, KEA issued an important notice for the candidates who have registered till March 4 By 1 PM.

Candidates can the KCET notice pdf at the official website. The notice has been released for the registered candidates whose RD details like reservation and photo/signature/ LTM is missing in the final KCET 2023 application form printout. For such candidates, KCET 2023 portal will be enabled till March 8, 2023, upto 11.59 pm.

KCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to enter RD details for registered candidates March 8, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to apply for KCET April 5, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode April 7, 2023 Karnataka CET hall ticket May 5, 2023 KCET May 20 and 21, 2023 KCET Kannada Language Exam May 22, 2023

KCET 2023 Notice for Registered Candidates

It has been stated in the official notice, the candidates who have filled their UGCET application form till March 4, 2023, by 1 pm, but if their RD details, reservation and photo/signature/LTM is missing in the final printout, then the portal will be enabled for them till March 8, 2023, upto 11.59 pm. They can enter their RD details, to claim benefits of reservation (caste, category, special categories, Kannada, Rural etc) and to upload photo, LTM and signatures during this period.

How To Register For KCET 2023?

Candidates have to fill up the online application form of Karnataka CET 2023 through the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to fill KCET application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to Latest Announcement section.

3rd Step - Now, click on UGCET-2023 Online Application.

4th Step - Register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Login and fill in the KCET online form and upload the documents.

6th Step - Pay the KCET application fees and submit the form.

7th Step - Now, take a printout of the same.

