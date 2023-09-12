JELET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released at wbjeeb.nic.in

JELET Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) round 1 seat allotment results today: September 12, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the JELET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allotted seats must pay the acceptance fee and report to the allocated institutes for document verification and admission between September 12 and 16, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

JELET 1st Round Seat Allotment Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

JELET Counselling 2023 Result CLICK HERE

WB JELET Counselling 2023 1st Round Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JELET tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result tab

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for reference

Documents Required for JELET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:

JELET 2023 admit card JELET 2023 rank card Counselling registration form Class 12 Mark sheet (B.Sc candidates) Mark sheets and pass certificates of qualifying exam Valid ID Proof DOB certificate Domicile certificate Category certificate (if applicable)

