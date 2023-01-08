JKBOSE 2023: Tentative Dates Released, Check Details Here

JKBOSE 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the tentative date sheet for the regular annual examinations for Classes 10th, 11th, and 12th. According to the official notification released by the JKBOSE, it is notified that the JKBOSE board examinations in soft zones will be conducted in March 2023, whereas the board exams in hard zones will be held in April 2023.

Candidates who are appearing for the JKBOSE board examinations, can check and download the Jammu and Kashmir board exam date sheet through the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 2023 tentative dates (Official Notification PDF ) - Click Here

As per the recent updates, the board examination in soft zone areas of Kashmir will be held tentatively from March 9, 2023, for Class 10th students, and for the students of Classes 11th, and 12th, the board examinations will be conducted tentatively on March 6, 2023, and March 4, 2023.

However, the board examination in hard zone areas of Kashmir will tentatively start on April 11, 2023. For the Class 11th students, the exam will be held from April 10, 2023, and the Class 12th board examination will be conducted from April 8, 2023, respectively.

JKBOSE Tentative Date Sheet 2023

The JKBOSE board has released the tentative exam dates for the board examinations for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th. Go through the below-given table to know the exam dates according to the soft and hard zone areas of Kashmir.

Classes Soft Zone Areas Hard Zone Areas Class 10th March 9, 2023 April 11, 2023 Class 11th March 6, 2023 April 10, 2023 Class 12th March 4, 2023 April 8, 2023

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam

According to the official notice released on the official website, this is the tentative date sheet and the Jammu and Kashmir board is expected to release the detailed subject-wise board examination dates sheet soon. However, students are advised to keep checking the JKBOSE official website for the final detailed date sheet 2023 according to the zones.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Most Interns Ineligible After NBE Cut Off Announcement, Read Details Here