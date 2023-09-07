JNCU Results 2023 Declared for BA, BSc and BCom Courses; Download Marksheet at jncu.in

JNCU Results 2023: Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Ballia announced the results for various UG courses on September 6, 2023. Students can check out the results on the official website: jncu.in by entering their login credentials. The authorities have published undergraduate results for BA, BSc, and BCom programmes.
Apart from JNCU Results 2023, the authorities also published the results for P.G.D.C.A.-I, PGDJMC (Sem), and M.Ed. in August. Students are required to go through the mark sheet carefully. In case of discrepancies, they can get in touch with the school authorities.
Jannayak University Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the results is mentioned below:
Jananayak Chandrashekhar University Result Link
How to Check JNCU Results 2023?
Check out the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jncu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the results tab
Step 3: Click on the 2022-23 session
Step 4: Enter the roll number and submit
Step 5: Jannayak University Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download them
Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference
JNCU Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Student's Name
- Father’s Name
- Roll No.
- Category
- Examination Name
- Enrolment Number
- College Name
- Total marks
- Result (Pass/fail)
Jannayak University Result 2023 Re-Evaluation
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation on the official website: jncu.in. They have to submit an application form within the stipulated time.
