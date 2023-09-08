  1. Home
JNU Admissions 2023: PG, MTech Physical Document Verification On September 14

Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducting the document verification for the PG/ M.Tech candidates on September 14, 2023. The physical document verification process has been postponed due to the G20 Summit holiday in the capital city. Check details here. 

Updated: Sep 8, 2023 09:15 IST
JNU PG Admission Document Verification
JNU PG Document Verification: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducting the physical document verification process for those who have been allotted seats in the M.Tech programme on September 14, 2023. According to the official notification released, the PG/ M.Tech candidates who have been called for physical verification of documents on September 8, 2023, will now have to report for the verification process on September 14, 2023. The change in dates has been made owing to the G20 Summit in Delhi to be held from today, September 8 to 10, 2023. 

Candidates allotted seats are advised to make note of the revised dates and report for the physical verification of the documents. Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and photocopies with them when reporting for the same. 

JNU PG. M.Tech Document Verification Notification - Click Here

JNU PG Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Physical verification of documents

September 14, 2023

Release of final list after registration

September 1, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the final list

September 19 to 20, 2023

Physical verification of Admission/registration for the final list of selected candidates

September 25 to 26, 2023

Deadline for admission/registration

September 29, 2023 

JNU PG Admission 2023 Document Verification

JNU PG admission document verification has been postponed to September 14, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the admission round can report for verification with the documents. 

  • Class X mark sheet
  • Class XII mark sheet
  • Graduation certificate for admission to PG courses
  • Admit card of CUET
  • Character certificate
  • ID proof
  • Passport size recent photographs (five)
  • Migration certificate

