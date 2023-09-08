JNU Admissions 2023: PG, MTech Physical Document Verification On September 14

JNU PG Document Verification: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducting the physical document verification process for those who have been allotted seats in the M.Tech programme on September 14, 2023. According to the official notification released, the PG/ M.Tech candidates who have been called for physical verification of documents on September 8, 2023, will now have to report for the verification process on September 14, 2023. The change in dates has been made owing to the G20 Summit in Delhi to be held from today, September 8 to 10, 2023.

Candidates allotted seats are advised to make note of the revised dates and report for the physical verification of the documents. Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and photocopies with them when reporting for the same.

JNU PG. M.Tech Document Verification Notification - Click Here

JNU PG Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Physical verification of documents September 14, 2023 Release of final list after registration September 1, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the final list September 19 to 20, 2023 Physical verification of Admission/registration for the final list of selected candidates September 25 to 26, 2023 Deadline for admission/registration September 29, 2023

JNU PG Admission 2023 Document Verification

JNU PG admission document verification has been postponed to September 14, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the admission round can report for verification with the documents.

Class X mark sheet

Class XII mark sheet

Graduation certificate for admission to PG courses

Admit card of CUET

Character certificate

ID proof

Passport size recent photographs (five)

Migration certificate

