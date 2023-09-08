JNU Admissions 2023: PG, MTech Physical Document Verification On September 14

JNU PG Document Verification: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducting the physical document verification process for those who have been allotted seats in the M.Tech programme on September 14, 2023. According to the official notification released, the PG/ M.Tech candidates who have been called for physical verification of documents on September 8, 2023, will now have to report for the verification process on September 14, 2023. The change in dates has been made owing to the G20 Summit in Delhi to be held from today, September 8 to 10, 2023.
Candidates allotted seats are advised to make note of the revised dates and report for the physical verification of the documents. Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and photocopies with them when reporting for the same.
JNU PG. M.Tech Document Verification Notification - Click Here
JNU PG Counselling Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Physical verification of documents
|
September 14, 2023
|
Release of final list after registration
|
September 1, 2023 (Tentative)
|
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of the final list
|
September 19 to 20, 2023
|
Physical verification of Admission/registration for the final list of selected candidates
|
September 25 to 26, 2023
|
Deadline for admission/registration
|
September 29, 2023
JNU PG Admission 2023 Document Verification
JNU PG admission document verification has been postponed to September 14, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the admission round can report for verification with the documents.
- Class X mark sheet
- Class XII mark sheet
- Graduation certificate for admission to PG courses
- Admit card of CUET
- Character certificate
- ID proof
- Passport size recent photographs (five)
- Migration certificate
Also Read: OJEE 2023 BAMS/BHMS Round 1 Counselling Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here