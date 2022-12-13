JNU Convocation 2022: JNU Postpones 6th Convocation Ceremony, New Date To Release Soon

JNU 6th Convocation 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has lately announced the postponement of the 6th convocation ceremony. The ceremony was earlier scheduled to be held on December 16, 2022. However, due to some inescapable reason, the university has delayed the JNU 6th convocation till further notice. As per the officials, the university will release the new date soon.

The official statement reads, “In continuation of the Notice of even No. dated 01.12.2022, it is brought to the notice of all concerned that the Sixth Convocation of the University scheduled to be held on Friday, the 16 December 2022 has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The new date for the same shall be notified shortly”.

JNU 6th Convocation 2022 Notice

According to the official notice, the compulsory rehearsal will be organized before the actual convocation. All degree recipients are required to attend the rehearsal without fail. Those who do not follow the same will be debarred from attending the convocation.JNU is going to hold its 6th convocation to confer degrees to students who have completed their PhD programme between September 16, 2021, to December 10, 2022.

However, if the degree recipients will be unable to attend the convocation due to any unavoidable reasons must inform the Registrar or Deputy Registrar. In this case, they will be admitted to the degree in absentia.

JNU 6th Convocation 2022 Details

It must be noted that all degree recipients have to attend the convocation ceremony on a priority basis. They must report to the decided venue at the time allotted by the university. The seating arrangements are decided by the convocation committee wherein students will be seated alphabetically school, or centre-wise within each course group. Once all students are seated, they will receive details about the time, and when the award ceremony will start.

