JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration Ends Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check JNU Merit List Release Date Here

    JNU UG Admission 2022: JNU will close the application window for JNU UG admission today on 12th October 2022. Candidates with CUET UG scores can apply for JNU Admissions by 11:50 pm at - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Know updates here 

    Updated: Oct 12, 2022 16:04 IST
    JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be closing the JNU UG admission 2022 registration window today i.e 12th October. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG can apply for JNU UG admission at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. For registration, candidates will have to fill out the JNU UG online application with personal details and qualification details.
     
    The official notification states - "Applications are inviting for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. Last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 12-Oct-2022.” Once the JNU UG admission registration window closes, the university will release the merit list for the seat allotment. As per the schedule released, JNU 1st merit list for UG courses will be released on 17th October 2022. 
     
    JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    JNU UG Admission 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date to apply

    12th October 2022 (11:50 pm)

    Release of JNU first merit list

    17th October 2022

    Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment

    17th to 29th October 2022

    JNU Second merit list

    22nd October 2022

    Locking of seats

    22nd to 24th October 2022

    How To Apply for JNU UG Admission 2022? 

    To register for Jawaharlal Nehru University UG programmes, candidates will have to go to the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on JNU UG registration. Now, enter asked details and register. Further, candidates need to fill up the form. The JNU application is a four-step process - filling out the personal details, education details, uploading of scanned photograph and signature and payment of online application fees. To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. 

    JNU Admission Based on CUET UG Scores 2022 

    JNU started the online UG registration for admission on 28th September 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. This year onwards, the authorities have decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.  

