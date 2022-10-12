JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration Ends Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check JNU Merit List Release Date Here

JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be closing the JNU UG admission 2022 registration window today i.e 12th October. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG can apply for JNU UG admission at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. For registration, candidates will have to fill out the JNU UG online application with personal details and qualification details.

The official notification states - "Applications are inviting for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. Last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 12-Oct-2022.” Once the JNU UG admission registration window closes, the university will release the merit list for the seat allotment. As per the schedule released, JNU 1st merit list for UG courses will be released on 17th October 2022.

JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JNU UG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply 12th October 2022 (11:50 pm) Release of JNU first merit list 17th October 2022 Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment 17th to 29th October 2022 JNU Second merit list 22nd October 2022 Locking of seats 22nd to 24th October 2022

How To Apply for JNU UG Admission 2022?

To register for Jawaharlal Nehru University UG programmes, candidates will have to go to the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on JNU UG registration. Now, enter asked details and register. Further, candidates need to fill up the form. The JNU application is a four-step process - filling out the personal details, education details, uploading of scanned photograph and signature and payment of online application fees. To submit the form, candidates will have to pay the registration fees.

JNU Admission Based on CUET UG Scores 2022

JNU started the online UG registration for admission on 28th September 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. This year onwards, the authorities have decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.

