DU CSAS 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Know Which Fields Cannot be Edited Here

DU CSAS 2022: As per the released schedule, the University of Delhi (DU) will close the Delhi University Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application correction window tomorrow i.e on 13th October 2022. Candidates who have filled the, can now edit the DU CSAS application form for UG programmes at the CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

DU CSAS application correction window has been open only for those candidates who have already completed their Delhi University phase I and phase II and wish to edit or make corrections in particular fields. The DU CSAS correction window will remain open till 4.59 PM for the candidates.

DU CSAS Application Correction Window 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Which Fields Cannot be Edited in DU CSAS 2022 Application Form?

As per the official notification, DU had advised candidates to choose maximum number of preferences. Later on adding or editing the programmes and colleges for the preference-filling phase in DU CSAS application form 2022 will not be allowed. Candidates can check below the details that cannot be edited in DU CSAS online form -

Name

Registered Email ID

Mobile Number

Category

Photograph

Signature

Gender

How To Make Corrections in DU CSAS Application Form 2022?

To make corrections in the application form of DU CSAS phase I and II, candidates must go to the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, click on CSAS registration link. On the new page, login with - application number and password. The Delhi University CSAS application form will appear on the screen. Now, candidates can make changes/edit or modify particular fields. Now save the changes made, submit the same, and take the DU application form printout.

DU CSAS Stimulated List 2022

In an official notification, the University said, "Before the announcement of the first CSAS round, the university will release a simulated list through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a programme."

initially, University of Delhi will release the DU stimulated list (mock allotment list). In that list, candidates will be allowed to submit edits and changes in their college and course preferences. The window will open from 14th to 16th October 2022 till 4:59 PM only.

