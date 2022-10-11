DU 1st Merit List 2022 To Release on 18 October at du.ac.in, Check Delhi University Phase 3 Schedule Here

DU Merit List 2022: As per the updates, the University of Delhi will release the DU 1st merit list 2022 on 18th October 2022. The officials have announced the DU Phase 3 schedule for admission in undergraduate courses through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates will be able to download the DU merit lists 2022 and complete schedule at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Also, before releasing the DU 1st merit list, the authorities will release a simulated list that is expected to be available by this week. This year, DU will release three merit lists along with a mock allotment list. The DU UG mock allotment admission will allow candidates to understand their choices and college preferences.

Delhi University Phase 3 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply on CSAS portal 12th October 2022 (4:59 PM) DU Simulated List/Mock Allotment 14th October 2022 (5 PM) Edit window for DU Mock Allotment List 14th to 16th October 2022 (4:59 PM) DU First Merit List 18th October 2022 (5 PM) DU Second Merit list 30th October 2022 (5 PM) DU Third Merit list 10th November 2022 (5 PM) DU Spot Allocation List 22nd November 2022 (5 PM)

DU Stimulated List 2022

In an official notification, the University said that "Before the announcement of the first CSAS round, the university will release a simulated list through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a programme."

As per the reports and official notice, initially, University of Delhi will release the DU stimulated list (mock allotment list). In that list, candidates will be allowed to submit edits and changes in their college and course preferences. The window will open from 14th to 16th October 2022 till 4:59 PM only.

DU Spot Rounds 2022

According to the updates, the University of Delhi may announce more spot rounds if the seats will remain vacant. The university informed that - “It has been observed from the registration statistics that there are ample opportunities for the candidates belonging to SC and ST category to take admission in the University of Delhi. In order to optimally fill the seats, the University will be allocating 30% extra seats for the SC/ST candidates in the first CSAS allocation round.”

Delhi University Registration For Phase 1 and 2 Date Extends

Recently, DU has also extended the last date to fill the application form and preferred college and courses. Now, candidates can complete their DU registration for phase 1 and 2 in online mode, at the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply for DU UG admission is 12th October 2022.