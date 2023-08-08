JNU UG Admission 2023 Live Updates, First Merit List Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Today

JNU UG Admission Live: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be announcing the JNU UG 2023 first merit list soon. As per the official schedule released, the UG first merit list will be announced today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JNU UG admissions can check the merit list through the link given on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

To check the UG first merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the given link. Those who have cleared the cutoff can visit the university and complete the admission procedure.

