Live

JNU UG Admission 2023 Live Updates, First Merit List Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University will announce the UG first merit list today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and applied for the allotment process can check the merit list and complete further admissions by August 11, 2023.

jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 08 Aug, 2023 05:00 PM IST
JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Today

JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Today 

HIGHLIGHTS

JNU UG Admission First Merit List TodayJNU UG Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.inAdmissions Under First Merit List from August 8 to 11, 2023

JNU UG Admission Live:  Jawaharlal Nehru University will be announcing the JNU UG 2023 first merit list soon. As per the official schedule released, the UG first merit list will be announced today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JNU UG admissions can check the merit list through the link given on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

To check the UG first merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the given link. Those who have cleared the cutoff can visit the university and complete the admission procedure. 

Keep Refreshing for Updates on JNU UG Admission First Merit List


LIVE UPDATES

  • 08 Aug, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    JNU UG Admission First Merit List Soon

    Jawaharlal Nehru University will soon be releasing the JNU UG 2023 first merit list. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and applied for the undergraduate programmes offered at JNU can check the first merit list in the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    How many merit lists will be published?

    JNU will publish a total of three merit list for the UG Admissions. After the announcement of each merit list, eligible candidates can report for the admission. When completing the admission process, students are required to carry with them the necessary documents as both original copies and photocopies.

  • 08 Aug, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    Login credentials required to check JNU UG Merit List

    JNU UG admission merit list is expected to be announced soon. The following details are required for candidates to login and check the merit list

    • Application number
    • Date of birth

  • 08 Aug, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    List of Websites to Check JNU First Merit List

    JNU first merit list for UG Admissions will be announced on the official website of the university. Candidates must note that the UG admission first merit list will be available in the online mode only. To check the merit list candidates are required to visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 01:09 PM IST

    What After JNU UG Merit List 2023

    After the JN UG 2023 first merit list is announced, candidates who are eligible for admissions under the first allotment round can report to the considered department and complete the admission process. Students must carry with them all necessary documents when reporting for the admission process.

  • 08 Aug, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    JNU UG First Merit List Expected Soon

    JNU will soon be releasing the first merit list for the admission to the undergraduate programmes. Candidates will be able to login using their JNU login credentials to check the first merit list for UG Admissions. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    JNU Admissions Through CUET

    Jawaharlal Nehru University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. Eligible candidates who applied for the CUET UG exams were required to submit their applications for admissions to JNU UG courses.

  • 08 Aug, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    JNU Admission Schedule 2023

    JNU first merit list will be announced at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. After the announcement of the merit list, candidates who are eligible for admission can complete the pre-enrollment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats from August 8 to 11, 2023. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    How to Check JNU UG First Merit List

    JNU first merit list for undergraduate admissions will be announced today, August 8, 2023. To check the merit list, students are required to visit the official website and login using the application id and password. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    JNU UG Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

    JNU will be announcing the UG Merit list today. Students are advised to visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check the first merit list. 

  • 08 Aug, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    JNU UG Admission 2023 First Admission List Today

    Jawaharlal Nehru University will be announcing the UG admission first merit list today, August 8, 2023. The merit list will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have cleared CUET UG exams were required to apply for the admission purposes.

Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023