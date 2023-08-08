JNU UG Admission 2023 Live Updates, First Merit List Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Jawaharlal Nehru University will announce the UG first merit list today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and applied for the allotment process can check the merit list and complete further admissions by August 11, 2023.
JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Today
JNU UG Admission Live: Jawaharlal Nehru University will be announcing the JNU UG 2023 first merit list soon. As per the official schedule released, the UG first merit list will be announced today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JNU UG admissions can check the merit list through the link given on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
To check the UG first merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the given link. Those who have cleared the cutoff can visit the university and complete the admission procedure.
08 Aug, 2023 05:00 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 02:54 PM IST
JNU will publish a total of three merit list for the UG Admissions. After the announcement of each merit list, eligible candidates can report for the admission. When completing the admission process, students are required to carry with them the necessary documents as both original copies and photocopies.
08 Aug, 2023 02:32 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 02:09 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 01:09 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 12:35 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 12:14 PM IST
08 Aug, 2023 11:47 AM IST
JNU first merit list will be announced at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. After the announcement of the merit list, candidates who are eligible for admission can complete the pre-enrollment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats from August 8 to 11, 2023.
08 Aug, 2023 11:44 AM IST
08 Aug, 2023 11:37 AM IST
08 Aug, 2023 11:34 AM IST
