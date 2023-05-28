  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JNV Class 6th Result 2023 to be Declared soon at navodaya.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Here

JNV Class 6th Result 2023 to be Declared soon at navodaya.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Here

NVS will declare the JNV selection test results for Class 6 admission soon in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 6th exams can check their scores at navodaya.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: May 28, 2023 14:27 IST
JNV Class 6th Result 2023
JNV Class 6th Result 2023

Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Class 6th Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) selection test results for Class 6 admission in June 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 6th examinations that were conducted on April 29, 2023, can check their scores, and qualifying status by visiting the official website - navodaya.gov.in. 

What are the details mentioned on JNV Result 2023 Class 6?

As per the past year’s trends, the JNV class 6th result is expected to have the below-given details on it.

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Candidate’s roll number
  • Category of the candidate
  • Gender
  • Block code
  • Centre code
  • Area

Reservation Criteria for Rural, SC/ST, Girls & Disabled Children

As per the information provided on the official website, the selection list under the JNVST result 2023 Class 6 will be published after considering the reservation criteria. Candidates can check the reservation criteria mentioned in the table below-

Category

Reservation 

Students from Rural Areas

75%

PwD

3%

Female candidates

1/3 seats reserved for girls

There is a provision for the reservation of seats for SC and ST candidates in proportion to their population in the district but not less than the national average

How to check JNV Class 6 Results 2023 Online?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNV class 6th results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST- navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Navodaya Class 6 JNVST results 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as NVS Class 6 selection test registration number and password in the space provided

Step 4: After this, click on the submit to proceed further

Step 5: The Navodaya Vidyalaya (NVS) Class 6th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and Download the Navodaya class  6th results 2023 for future use

Also Read: JKCET Registration 2023 Window Reopens, Get Direct Link To Apply 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023