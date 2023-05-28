JNV Class 6th Result 2023 to be Declared soon at navodaya.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Here

Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya Class 6th Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) selection test results for Class 6 admission in June 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 6th examinations that were conducted on April 29, 2023, can check their scores, and qualifying status by visiting the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

What are the details mentioned on JNV Result 2023 Class 6?

As per the past year’s trends, the JNV class 6th result is expected to have the below-given details on it.

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Candidate’s roll number

Category of the candidate

Gender

Block code

Centre code

Area

Reservation Criteria for Rural, SC/ST, Girls & Disabled Children

As per the information provided on the official website, the selection list under the JNVST result 2023 Class 6 will be published after considering the reservation criteria. Candidates can check the reservation criteria mentioned in the table below-

Category Reservation Students from Rural Areas 75% PwD 3% Female candidates 1/3 seats reserved for girls There is a provision for the reservation of seats for SC and ST candidates in proportion to their population in the district but not less than the national average

How to check JNV Class 6 Results 2023 Online?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the JNV class 6th results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST- navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Navodaya Class 6 JNVST results 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as NVS Class 6 selection test registration number and password in the space provided

Step 4: After this, click on the submit to proceed further

Step 5: The Navodaya Vidyalaya (NVS) Class 6th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and Download the Navodaya class 6th results 2023 for future use

Also Read: JKCET Registration 2023 Window Reopens, Get Direct Link To Apply