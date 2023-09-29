Kakatiya University BEd Result 2023 for Semester 2, 4 Exams Out on kuexams.org; Get Direct Link

  1. Home
Kakatiya University BEd Result 2023 for semester 2, 4 exams can check results at kuexams.org. Check the steps to apply and the details mentioned on the mark sheet here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 15:28 IST
Kakatiya University BEd Result 2023
Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023: Kakatiya University has released the Bachelor of Education, BEd results. Students who appeared in second and fourth-semester exams can check out results on the official website: kuexams.org. They have to enter login information to access KU Warangal Results 2023. 

The authorities conducted the BEd 2nd sem examination results for regular, improvement, and ex candidates were conducted in August 2023. The BEd 2nd semester exams were administered on August 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2023 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Kakatiya University B.Ed Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

KU BEd 2nd Sem Results 

Click Here

KU BEd 4thSem Results 

Click Here

How to Check Kakatiya University BEd Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in semester exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kuexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd second/fourth-second sem result link

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 4Kakatiya University BEd Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on Kakatiya University Marksheet

Check out the mandatory information that will be available on the scorecard below:

  • College Name
  • Registration Number
  • Semester
  • Subject
  • Degree
  • Maximum Marks
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status

Kakatiya University Result 2023 Overview

University Name

Kakatiya University

Exam Name

BEd Semester Exams

Semester Name

2nd and 4th

Release Date

September, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website 

Kakatiya.ac.in or kuexams.org

Login Credentials to Access

Hall Ticket Number

