Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Link to be Available After 4 pm

Karnataka AYUSHNNEET UG Round 2: The Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka AYUSHNNEET UG counselling round 2 allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for admission to the UG AYUSH programmes can visit the official website today to check the allotment results.

According to the schedule, the link to check the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG allotment result will be available after 4 p.m. on the official website. Candidates must note that the window to enter the choices for the allotment round closed at 11 a.m. today. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number in the link given.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment results will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check the result through the link available here.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment List - Link available at 4 pm

Steps to check the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Result

The AYUH NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. The steps to download the allotment result are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the AYUSH NEET UG admission link

Step 3: Click on the round 2 allotment result

Step 4: Enter the login details in the link given

Step 5: Download the allotment result for reference

Candidates can download the challan through the link on the official website from October 25 to 26, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the fee payment process from October 25 to 27, 2023. Students can download the allotment order until October 26, 2023. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is October 28, 2023.

